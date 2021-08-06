Cancel
Movies

Justice League 2: Producer Says a Sequel Is a “Number of Years Away”

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heroes of the DC Extended Universe will unite for another Justice League, but producer Charles Roven says a sequel is "a number of years away." Roven and his Atlas Entertainment produced the superhero ensemble bringing together Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller), and a resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill), first in the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League and then director Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut. It's the former, not the latter, that studio Warner Bros. considers canon — and it's that Justice League that Roven says will eventually get a Part 2.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

