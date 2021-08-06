Bleach Fans are Hyped for 20th Anniversary Return With New Chapter

The actress behind Jolyne Cujoh in the new Stone Ocean anime opened up about being the one to bring an end to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's major feud between the Joestars and Dio. Fans have been eagerly anticipating finding out more about the anime adaptation for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since it was announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, and one of the major reasons why is because it caps off the long running saga between the titular JoJos and long time villain, Dio. It's a pretty big role, one that the actress behind the newest JoJo, Ai Fairouz, is ready for.