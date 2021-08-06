Cancel
Bleach Fans are Hyped for 20th Anniversary Return With New Chapter

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleach fans are hyped for the series' upcoming return with a new chapter in celebration of the series' 20th Anniversary. Bleach is celebrating 20 years since it first debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with not only an upcoming return for its anime as it will finally adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, but it was surprisingly announced that original series creator Tite Kubo would be celebrating the milestone anniversary in a huge different way. Kubo will actually be coming back with a brand new chapter of the series in the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump!

#Bleach Fans#Shueisha#The Soul Society#Valdezology#Twitter#Hueco Mundo
Bleach returns with a special chapter of the manga: date and details

The manga from Bleach is back in exceptional form. Tite Kubor, author of the unforgettable comic Weekly Shonen Jump, has revealed in number 35 of Shueisha magazine that he will publish a special chapter (one shot) of 73 pages in the combined issue (# 36 and # 37 of the magazine) to be published in Japanese stores next august 10th.
New Bleach One Shot Manga to Appear in Shonen Jump

A new Bleach one shot manga will appear in an upcoming volume of Shonen Jump to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series. Series creator Tite Kubo will pen the seventy-three page manga. Additionally, the manga will feature a colored page. This one shot will appear in the August 10, 2021 volume of Shonen Jump.
Bleach Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ichigo's New Design

Bleach might have ended its manga back in 2016, but the franchise lives on through fans all over the world. The hit series remains a staple in the shonen genre, and current series like Jujutsu Kaisen look up to Bleach as a model of all things good. This month will revitalize Bleach amidst its 20th anniversary, and fans did learn the series will put out a special chapter in less than a week. And after getting a first-look at Ichigo as an adult, well - they are freaking out.
Tite Kubo Pens New Bleach 1-Shot Manga

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.
Bleach Releases "No Breaths From Hell" One-shot: Read

Bleach has been quiet for some time now, but creator Tite Kubo has never pushed the story from his mind. Despite his recent hiatus, the artist has kept thinking about Ichigo Kurosaki, and those thoughts have turned into something special. After all, a brand-new chapter has gone live of Bleach, and it is an absolute treat for fans.
Bleach Special One-Shot Manga Now Available in English

People get a chance to return to the Bleach manga for free immediately. Viz announced it released the Bleach Special One-Shot is now available on its site in English. People who visit the official page can begin reading the 74 page story from Tite Kubo.
Bleach Teases New Arc With One-Shot Cliffhanger

Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a new one-shot chapter, and with its cliffhanger teased a huge new arc for the series! Bleach has been one of the most popular series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have been hoping to see more of it ever since it came to an end. For its 20th Anniversary, it was not only confirmed that the anime would be coming back to finally adapt its final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, but Kubo returned for a brand new entry in the series.

