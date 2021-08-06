Bleach Fans are Hyped for 20th Anniversary Return With New Chapter
Bleach fans are hyped for the series' upcoming return with a new chapter in celebration of the series' 20th Anniversary. Bleach is celebrating 20 years since it first debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with not only an upcoming return for its anime as it will finally adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, but it was surprisingly announced that original series creator Tite Kubo would be celebrating the milestone anniversary in a huge different way. Kubo will actually be coming back with a brand new chapter of the series in the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump!comicbook.com
