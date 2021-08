CLAYTON, Mo. – A 24-year-old Florissant woman was sentenced Monday to 14 years in state prison for the Oct. 2018 murder of her boyfriend. The murder took place on Oct. 22 in the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive. Florissant Police responded to a domestic assault call and found Demartez Evers lying on the kitchen floor with a “stab wound to the abdomen and lower groin area.” Evers was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Oct. 30. He was 25.