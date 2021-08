The wife wanted to go out for a day in the sun, so I decided to pack just two rods to have something to do while she laid out and read her book. Turned out to be a good idea. Fished 1/4-3/4 incoming water, water clarity was 4/10 (terrible), 11am-1:30pm, shrimp & fishbites (no fleas anywhere), and flat seas. Caught 18 whiting (kept 9), 3 spots, and a catfish. Overall not bad considering the water, and time of day I was fishing. Better than nothing. Wish the water would get nice again. Haven't seen the clarity 9/10 or better since before the 4th of July.