More places in Kansas requiring masks to control Delta variant

LJWORLD
 4 days ago

TOPEKA — A small but growing number of places in Kansas are requiring people to wear masks indoors, and Gov. Laura Kelly took another stab Friday at persuading more of the state’s residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The spread of the more contagious Delta variant across the state prompted Washburn University in Topeka to announce an indoor mask mandate Friday. Wyandotte County also is requiring most of its residents to wear masks indoors and on public transportation following a vote of its county commission Thursday night. And Manhattan, home to the main Kansas State University campus, said staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside city buildings.

www2.ljworld.com

