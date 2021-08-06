Cancel
Topeka, KS

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation at home. The two-term Democratic congresswoman for Kansas’ portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

