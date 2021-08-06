Cancel
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pena Blanca Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

