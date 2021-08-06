US Wind Announces Major Steps Forward in Offshore Wind Energy Development for MD

US Wind, Inc. (“US Wind”), Maryland’s leader in offshore wind development, announced major steps forward in the development of offshore wind energy for Maryland, including major labor agreements to support US Wind’s first major offshore wind project for Maryland, the 22-turbine MarWin project, and all other future projects; a new port facility agreement with Tradepoint Atlantic to develop 90 waterfront acres into a new offshore wind deployment hub, where US Wind will initially invest $77 million via the MarWin project; expansion plans for development of up to an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy with the new Momentum Wind project; and a proposal for a new steel fabrication facility in Baltimore County at the Tradepoint Atlantic site – Sparrows Point Steel – to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind.