Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

US Wind Announces Major Steps Forward in Offshore Wind Energy Development for MD

By Victoria Maas
mdcounties.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Wind, Inc. (“US Wind”), Maryland’s leader in offshore wind development, announced major steps forward in the development of offshore wind energy for Maryland, including major labor agreements to support US Wind’s first major offshore wind project for Maryland, the 22-turbine MarWin project, and all other future projects; a new port facility agreement with Tradepoint Atlantic to develop 90 waterfront acres into a new offshore wind deployment hub, where US Wind will initially invest $77 million via the MarWin project; expansion plans for development of up to an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy with the new Momentum Wind project; and a proposal for a new steel fabrication facility in Baltimore County at the Tradepoint Atlantic site – Sparrows Point Steel – to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind.

conduitstreet.mdcounties.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Baltimore County, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
County
Baltimore County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cardin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Md#Us Wind#Marwin#Momentum Wind#Sparrows Point Steel#Sparrows Point Shipyard#Bethlehem Steel#Marylanders#Us Wind#Mw#Direct Operations Jobs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy