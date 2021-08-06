Cancel
Crosspoint invests in ReversingLabs to scale its sales and marketing efforts

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Crosspoint Capital Partners announced that it led a Series B investment in ReversingLabs (the “Company”), a provider of technology to protect software producers and enterprise software buyers against the threat of software supply chain attacks. Joining Crosspoint is existing investor ForgePoint Capital along with new investor Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund. Terms were not disclosed.

#Enterprise Software#Software Assurance#Software Build#Reversinglabs#Forgepoint Capital#Mercato Partners#Company#Co Founder#Secure By Design#Solarwinds#Cybersecurity#Sbom#Department Of Defense Cio#Isv
