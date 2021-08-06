TikTok Swears This $4 Blush Is A Dupe For The Popular Dior Rosy Glow

I told you about my new favorite blush in early June, which just happens to be Kylie Jenner’s go-to, as well. Dior’s Rosy Glow Blush is that good. But it’s also $37, which just isn’t a do-able price for a lot of folks. That’s why this Dior Rosy Glow Blush dupe is going viral on TikTok. Makeup lovers are trying to find a similar mid-pink blush that evokes the same lit-from-within glow for less. Is this it? Well, yes and no. Allow me to explain.

TikToker @yannalinnaa did the work for us, trying Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush against Essence Mosaic Blush in The Berry Connection ($3.99 at Ulta ). She applies one to each side and asks viewers if they see a difference. There is a difference between the two but on her fair skin, not very much. Essence’s blush color is a bit deeper and it also has added shimmer. Both are very pretty.

The major difference between the two blushes (besides the price tag!) is that Dior’s features what the brand calls “Color Reviver” technology that reacts to the skin’s moisture level for a custom rosy color. This makes it great for a variety of skin tones because you’ll get a more customized color. You’re not getting that with Essence Mosaic Blush.

That being said, the price is a huge $33 difference. For that reason alone, the Essence Mosaic Blush is a great option. To be honest, I’ve tried them both and I like each for different reasons. I like that you can choose your intensity using Essence’s mosaic look, picking up color on different sections. But I like that Dior’s changes with my skin tone and doesn’t have a shimmer finish.

That’s often the reality with a makeup dupe. They’re both great! It’s just about what makes sense for you and your budget. Even more importantly, you might not be able to get your hands on the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush. It’s currently sold out at Sephora , Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior’s website . Grabbing Essence’s in the meantime is a great idea. But hurry and head to Ulta before TikTok sells it out.