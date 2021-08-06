Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

TikTok Swears This $4 Blush Is A Dupe For The Popular Dior Rosy Glow

By Elizabeth Denton
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6wzj_0bKLPWhM00

I told you about my new favorite blush in early June, which just happens to be Kylie Jenner’s go-to, as well. Dior’s Rosy Glow Blush is that good. But it’s also $37, which just isn’t a do-able price for a lot of folks. That’s why this Dior Rosy Glow Blush dupe is going viral on TikTok. Makeup lovers are trying to find a similar mid-pink blush that evokes the same lit-from-within glow for less. Is this it? Well, yes and no. Allow me to explain.

TikToker @yannalinnaa did the work for us, trying Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush against Essence Mosaic Blush in The Berry Connection ($3.99 at Ulta ). She applies one to each side and asks viewers if they see a difference. There is a difference between the two but on her fair skin, not very much. Essence’s blush color is a bit deeper and it also has added shimmer. Both are very pretty.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



Essence Mosaic Blush $3.99


Buy Now

The major difference between the two blushes (besides the price tag!) is that Dior’s features what the brand calls “Color Reviver” technology that reacts to the skin’s moisture level for a custom rosy color. This makes it great for a variety of skin tones because you’ll get a more customized color. You’re not getting that with Essence Mosaic Blush.

That being said, the price is a huge $33 difference. For that reason alone, the Essence Mosaic Blush is a great option. To be honest, I’ve tried them both and I like each for different reasons. I like that you can choose your intensity using Essence’s mosaic look, picking up color on different sections. But I like that Dior’s changes with my skin tone and doesn’t have a shimmer finish.

That’s often the reality with a makeup dupe. They’re both great! It’s just about what makes sense for you and your budget. Even more importantly, you might not be able to get your hands on the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush. It’s currently sold out at Sephora , Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior’s website . Grabbing Essence’s in the meantime is a great idea. But hurry and head to Ulta before TikTok sells it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0bKLPWhM00

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Yes And No#Tiktoker Yannalinnaa#Ulta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

This ‘Saved By The Bell’ Makeup Collab Will Bring You Right Back To Childhood

Nostalgia reigns supreme—again. Just when we’re all pining for a better time with less work to do and bills to pay, Wet n Wild rolls out a Saved by the Bell collection basically made for millennials. There are makeup palettes, mascara, brushes, and more all inspired by the iconic cast. Y2K might be big right now but ’90s beauty trends really never go anywhere. Are you “so excited?” With this collection, you can go for a natural makeup look a la Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano, or more glam like the fashion-forward Lisa Turtle. And if you aren’t sure what you’re...
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Laura Mercier Just Gave Her Iconic Powder A Glowy Upgrade

Ask any beauty lover what’s in their makeup bag and they’ll tell you all about their favorite new lipstick and must-try eyeliner, but also their tried-and-true, can’t-live-without setting powder. The latter is always Laura Mercier. The loose setting powder is a favorite for the way it sets makeup all day without any flashback. It makes perfect sense for Laura Mercier to launch its Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Light Catcher, a glowing-skin version of the OG icon. Just like the original, there are three translucent shades: Celestial Light (for fair-to-light skin tones), Honey Star (for medium skin tones with olive and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

These 19 Sites Will Totally Change Your Luxury Shopping Game

I love bargain-hunting as much as the next person, but I will always have a soft spot (and a tab on my browser) for luxury fashion. Whether I’m on the hunt for a new piece of clothing, a new bag or a new pair of shoes, I can’t help but look at a few pricey items from time to time and dream about my next big purchase. Prior to know, I preferred to make big purchases in-store, but I wasn’t always so in the know about how to buy expensive pieces from the comfort of my own home. That said,...
Hair CarePosted by
StyleCaster

5 Fall Wig Trends You’ll Want To Try, Stat

There’s something about fall’s fresh, crisp air that evokes not only a change of season, but also maybe even a change in yourself. Right at the top of that autumn-ready list could be a go-to warm beverage and even a new ‘do. These new wig styles for fall 2021 can help satisfy that sudden urge to switch up your look, particularly with extensions that don’t require any commitment. (Even easier!) We chatted with the pros to find out the hottest hairstyles and most anticipated fall looks. They can be achieved just with hair extensions—some even by yourself at home. Wigs have...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
TennisWashingtonian.com

Exercise Dresses Are Going Viral on TikTok. What Is An Exercise Dress, You Ask?

You may have seen “cottagecore” fashion and ankle jeans take over the Internet these past few months. Now, there’s a new TikTok fashion trend that millennials and Gen Z-ers have been donning: the Exercise Dress. A few years ago, activewear brand Outdoor Voices rocked the athleisure world with the debut...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.
MakeupNYLON

Megan Thee Stallion is Dropping Her First Makeup Collection with Revlon

Just in time for warmer weather, the queen of hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Revlon for a collectible limited edition 4-piece makeup set. Available exclusively on StockX via DropX, this is Megan’s first collection with Revlon. The brand is the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, which acts as a live bid and ask marketplace for the most hotly anticipated drops.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B shows off her massive Hermès Birkin bag collection with 26 of these coveted beauties

When you are successful, you buy Birkins, or is it the other way round? When you have Birkins, you indeed are successful. At least that’s the way of the rich and famous, and their massive bag collection stands as proof. The trend is prominent as, right from Kylie Jenner, who boasts a gallery full of expensive Hermès Birkin bags, to 28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B, they all love and flaunt a huge Birkin collection. She even gave fans another glimpse at her coveted purse collection on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of her impressive array of Hermès bags. So far, there are 26 and counting, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s entire collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the previous brief glimpse. Could the ‘B’ in Cardi’s name stand for Birkin? I believe so!
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy