Win It! A Younique Lash Kit

“Extra” is giving away Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lash kits to 10 lucky friends!

The Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lashes are magnetic, vegan, and customizable for any eye shape.

Paired with the Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Eye Liner, the lashes can last up to 10 hours of use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBvOR_0bKLPDAn00

For more, visit YouniqueProducts.com!

Giveaway ends on August 20, 2021.

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

12 of the Best Non-Clumping Mascaras To Leave Your Lashes Fluttery and Fabulous

As a beauty editor, testing mascara is quite literally my job. Over the years, I've sampled hundreds of different products and now have what I lovingly refer to as my "mascara wardrobe"—mostly because it's been impossible to choose a single favorite. The collection includes formulas that make my lashes look natural but longer, "date night" products that help me fake the appearance of falsies, and waterproof picks that become routine staples the minute temperatures climb above 75 degrees. The mascaras are each wonderful and unique in their own way, but the one thing they have in common is that they never, ever clump.
Makeupfashionista.com

13 Lengthening Mascaras to Try Instead of Lash Extensions

Lash extensions are amazing for creating an extra-long, fluttery, dramatic effect — but they're also pricey, time consuming, difficult to maintain and can even be damaging to natural lashes. If you're looking for a simpler alternative, allow us to direct your attention to some of our very favorite lengthening mascaras. They combine smooth, glide-on formulas with innovative, catch-every-hair applicators — and (in some cases), built-in fibers that act like temporary extensions until you wash them off. Most of them are also spiked with conditioning ingredients to keep lashes healthy, making the most of your natural length. (For even more length sans professional extensions, try a conditioning serum to boost growth before even applying a speck of makeup.) Also crucial: These mascaras accomplish all of that without ever appearing clumpy, stiff, flakey or spider-y.
Skin CarePosted by
HollywoodLife

How To Apply Magnetic Lashes In 5 Easy Steps

If you’ve never used magnetic lashes but want to learn how to apply them, you’re in luck because we have all the tips you need to know!. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. False lashes...
MakeupPopSugar

How 4 Editors Successfully Apply Mascara on Their Bottom Lashes

Applying mascara to your bottom lashes can truly take your eye makeup to the next level, but actually doing so without dealing with globs, smears on your undereyes and beyond, or some sort of cleanup afterward can be a challenge — but it's not one you can't overcome. You might just need to switch up your technique in order to properly tend to those tiny hairs.
Skin Carehouseoflashes.com

Everything You Need to Lash Like a Pro

At House of Lashes, empowerment can be found at the center of our products, our beliefs and practices. We are proud to take part in the transformative process and the energy shift that occurs when you step into your confidence while wearing false eyelashes. It’s powerful stuff... You know those...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Clean Makeup Starter Kits

The Clean start Makeup Set, by Withsimplicity, is ideal for young teens or as an introductory kit for beginner makeup users. Withsimplicity is a clean makeup brand committed to offering conscious consumers US-made, cruelty-free and gluten-free products. The youth-targetted set comes with instructions on how to use each product to...
AnimalsSmithsonian

The Ferret Kits Receive Their Names

This update was written by Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute biologist Adrienne Crosier. Say hello to Aster, Swifty and Aspen! Potpie’s kits have names – thanks to your votes!. As mentioned in our first update, black-footed ferret kits have very thin and fast-growing fur. Therefore, instead of identifying them with shave...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Powerful Underarm Brightening Kits

Kaia Naturals recently launched a powerful underarm brightening kit—a two-step layering skincare system that is designed “for speed in brightening and minimizing the appearance of dark spot pigmentation in the underarm region due to post-inflammatory pigmentation. The product is said to combine the “most effective and safe activities” to achieve...
ShoppingFreeskier Magazine

[Giveaway] Win a pair of skis and a fully kitted ski vacation from B Corp brands!

Win an EPIC prize package from these B Corp-certified brands!. With the help of this insane giveaway from B Corp-certified brands WNDR Alpine, Taos Ski Valley, Patagonia and more you can have the ski vacation of your dreams and discover the most forward-thinking brands in the business! Enter to win any one pair of skis from WNDR Alpine, a two-night stay at Taos Ski Valley with lift tickets included, over $150 worth of nut butter pouches from Yumbutter, a full outerwear kit and backpack from Patagonia, a wax and swag pack from Mountainflow Eco Wax and a $200 gift card from MPowered. Thanks to this B Corp giveaway, you can take an environmentally-conscious ski vacation and rep the brands that seek positive change in the world. Enter now for your chance to win.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Cleaning Kits

Getting started with Hello Bello's plant-based cleaning line is easy thanks to the starter kit, which provides a glass cleaner, a multi-surface cleaner, plus a wood and floor cleaner, as well as refills. Available in aromatic varieties like Lemongrass Sage and Cucumber, the household cleaning products make the most of clean, plant-based ingredients so that there's no worry about toxic ingredients, nasty fragrances or frustrating residue.
Lifestylesherwoodoregon.gov

Kids Postcard Kits - Summer

This August, stop by the library to grab a summer-themed Kids Postcard Kit. These little kits are a great way for kids to practice writing, learn about the post office, and share some love. Kits will be available throughout August while supplies last.
Recipeskookypizza.com

Deluxe Kooky Pizza Kit

Each Deluxe Kooky Pizza Kit comes with: 1. 12-inch round commercial grade deep dish pizza pan 2. 14-inch round commercial grade pizza tray 3. 14-inch round commercial grade pizza screen 4. Fifty 12-inch parchment paper circles 5. Nut milk bag 6. 4 in 1 pizza cutter 7. Pizza roller 8. Offset spatula 9. Silicone pastry brush 10. Two jumbo freezer bags 11. Crust Recipes booklet (Vol. 1) 12. Lifetime access to all Kooky Pizza crust recipes on this website (Login required – new recipes published regularly). Click here for a more detailed description of each item.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Pull-Apart Bread Kits

Pillsbury is expanding its product portfolio with all-new pull-apart bread kits that help to simplify the process of making delicious baked goods from scratch. These cost-conscious kits are geared towards providing home-baked shortcuts so that families can spend more time creating and enjoying food together, and less time getting bogged down by all the preparation work. As Pillsbury Brand Experience Leader Tiffany Seelen recognizes, "As we shift back to old schedules, it’s important to continue prioritizing family time. That’s why we’re so excited to offer a new line of products that provide families with more opportunities to create memories together."

