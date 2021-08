The White Sox optioned Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. An already crowded Chicago outfield became even more packed Monday with Luis Robert (hip) coming back from the 60-day injured list, so Sheets likely wouldn't have been in store for steady at-bats had he stuck around with the big club. Since the organization still views the 25-year-old as one of its top prospects, Sheets will head to Charlotte to play on an everyday basis and continue his development as a corner outfielder after playing mostly at first base throughout his time in the minors.