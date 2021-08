Spooky season will be here soon. It looks like Bangor Mall will be home to a popular seasonal Halloween shop. Spirit Halloween will open in Bangor Mall this Halloween season. The location will be located in the former Victoria's Secret storefront. While no exact opening date has been set, the Halloween-themed store typically opens in mid-August. We sent an email to Spirit Halloween and are awaiting a response. We'll let you know as soon as we hear back.