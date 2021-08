Ever since the moment he was selected by the New York Jets with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Mekhi Becton‘s weight has been a hot topic of discussion among Jets fans and media. Some of that talk has been warranted and some of it has been overblown, but either way, you can rest assured that Becton – one of the NFL’s most active players on social media – has seen and heard it all.