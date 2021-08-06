New Mission installation beheads SF symbol of gentrification

You know Lowell Lake. Or at least if you encountered him you’d probably find him a familiar nincompoop. He’s a person who moved to Brooklyn to find meaning for himself, back in the day when it was possible for someone to buy a brownstone for just tens of thousands of dollars. (Owners would have to expend similar or higher amounts for restoration, and of course, adjusting for inflation de-dramatizes the price.) His life had been bland and boring beforehand—TV dinners with the wife on the Upper West Side, climbing the corporate ladder at a plumbing trade publication. But one day everything changed when he skimmed an article to discover: “Creative young people were buying up houses in Brooklyn slums, integrating all-Negro blocks, and coming firmly to grips with poverty and municipal corruption. It was the stuff of life, it was the stuff he was looking for.”