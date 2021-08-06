Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Democrats celebrate the end of the Texas special session, but it may be short-lived

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSIiJ_0bKLOSzP00

As the special session came to a close, Texas Democrats celebrated, but the victory might be short-lived.

DEMOCRATS SUCCESSFULLY STALL THE GOVERNOR'S SPECIAL SESSION

A few weeks ago, 57 House Democrats and several Senate Democratic leaders left Texas during the special session. Because of this, there weren't enough House members to hold a quorum.

SEE RELATED: What it means to break quorum in Texas House of Representatives

House republicans met each day, but they weren't allowed to debate or vote on bills. Many of the Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. and stayed there.

On Friday, many of them spoke outside the U.S. Capitol, thrilled they stalled items at the capitol in Austin.

"We stuck together," said State Rep. Senfronia Thompson. "We didn't think we could, but we did."

As Democrats celebrated out of state, Republicans are growing anxious.

"We don't have much to celebrate right now," State Rep. Jacey Jetton said. "We went through a whole special session where we weren't able to get anything accomplished because quorum was broke."

As Democrats celebrated 1,500 miles away, Republicans are getting ready to do it again. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a second special session to begin on Saturday.

SEE RELATED: Quorum-busting Texas House Democrats still plotting next move ahead of second special session

"They need to get out of the swamp and get back to Texas, and talk to real Texans and what we can do to help real Texans, like property tax relief, and bond reform," said State Sen. Paul Bettencourt.

It's unclear if Democrats will return. During a news conference on Friday, they mentioned some members would be remembered in D.C.

"If you're looking for us to telegraph exactly what we're looking to do over the next couple of days, we're not able to do that at this time," said State Rep. Chris Turner. "I think the governor would love us to do that, but we're not going to."

ABC13 asked State Rep. Jon Rosenthal if he plans to return.

"I'm not going to answer that at this time," Rosenthal told us.

ELECTION INTEGRITY BACK ON THE AGENDA

Democrats left the state because of the election integrity bill, which Abbott added to the second special session.

Democrats don't like how it eliminated 24-hour and drive-thru voting. They also worry it gives poll watchers too much power.

"It makes it harder to vote and easier to cheat," Rosenthal said. "Easier to intimidate voters. Easier to shave points."

Republicans argue it makes voting safer and more uniformed across the state. A new special session means it'll have to be a new bill, but lawmakers believe it'll be very similar to what was debated in committees during the special session in July.

"We've got voter harvester crackdowns," Bettencourt said. "That's not voter suppression. There's not a single Jim Crow law that you could point to in that bill."

RELATED: Sheila Jackson Lee arrested in Washington: 'I will never stop fighting for voting rights'

NEW ITEMS ON THE SECOND SPECIAL SESSION

Abbott added several additional items to the special session, including mask mandates in schools. He banned them with an executive order, but Houston ISD is considering defying it.

There's also an item to tackle lawmakers breaking quorum in the future. Several bills will be interested in the House.

"There should be consequences for walking out on the job," Jetton said. "There are consequences for anybody else that walks out on the job. Whatever we're able to do to address that I'm wholeheartedly in favor of."

The measure is unlikely to pass. It would require two-thirds approval, which means Democrats would have to get on board.

"They want to mess with a constitution provision, and you need 100 votes to do that, and I can pretty much guarantee you that's not going to be there for them," Rosenthal said.

Both the lieutenant governor and the House speaker said on Friday that they plan to gavel the special session on Saturday. The amount of work that gets accomplished in the next 30 days is dependent on if enough House Democrats return.

Republicans said since Democrats left the state, the special session cost Texans $1,082,250, which includes salaries and per diems. Many Democrats vow to return the per diem.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 22

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Paul Bettencourt
Person
Senfronia Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Special#House Democrats#Democrats#Senate#Democratic#Republicans#State#Texans#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...
Texas Stateblogforarizona.net

Texodus: Texas Democratic Legislators Get A Temporary Reprieve From A State Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who called a special session to enact onerous new voter suppression laws based upon Trump’s Big Lie, was thwarted by Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. (Texodus) to plead their case with Democrats in Congress that they must pass the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or all hope is lost in Texas.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Austin judge signs order to block arrests of Democrats who refuse to return to Texas Capitol for special session

Austin judge signs order to block arrests of Democrats who refuse to return to Texas Capitol for special session. "Austin judge signs order to block arrests of Democrats who refuse to return to Texas Capitol for special session" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Resistance is growing to Gov. Greg Abbott's May executive order that Texas schools can’t require masks, with an advocacy group suing to block the order and some of the state’s biggest districts issuing mask mandates anyway or indicating they want to.
Politicsdefendernetwork.com

Gov. Greg Abbott determined to silence Black votes, calls new special session

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the second special legislative session will begin at noon Saturday — and with an expanded agenda. The 17-item agenda still includes well-known Abbott priorities like the election bill that caused House Democrats to flee the state at the start of the first special session, which ends Friday. But it also features six additions, including the spending of federal COVID-19 relief funds and potentially changing the legislative rules regarding quorums.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Washington StateTexas Monthly

Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

State representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.

Comments / 22

Community Policy