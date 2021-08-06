Cancel
Alameda, CA

Letters: Fresh take | ‘Greatest Generation’ | Press senators | Coercion ineffective | Where bias lies

The City of Alameda Democratic Club voted to endorse Janani Ramachandran for California State Assembly, as over 60% of members cast ballots for Janani over Mia Bonta. This was a historic vote, as the club rarely endorses on their own. To me, this signals that the club and people of Alameda are ready for a breath of fresh air. As a resident of Alameda for more than 35 years, I also need a breath of fresh air. The Bonta “machine” has been troublesome ever since Ms. Bonta was not only elected to the Alameda School Board but magically became president as soon as the votes were counted.

www.mercurynews.com

