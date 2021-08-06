Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ThedaCare expanding testing

By Jonathan Gneiser
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PwKt_0bKLO3Fj00

As the more-contagious and more-severe Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading to an increase of positive cases in northeast and central Wisconsin, ThedaCare is adding additional testing sites and dates to ensure access to testing.

"It's really important to get tested if you have symptoms of any kind of cold virus, upper respiratory type of symptoms," said Dr. Zach Baeseman, ThedaCare family medicine practitioner and associate medical director of primary care. "And part of the reason why is there are multiple different viruses that are out there, normal viruses as well as the Delta variant. It's really helpful for public health to be able to do contact tracing and discover who's had contact with COVID-19 whether you're vaccinated or not."

Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare chief clinical officer, said the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S are among those who are unvaccinated. Currently, the vaccine rate has stalled with only 48.2 percent of all people in the Fox Cities region having received at least one dose.

"And now that we've had a fairly normal summer with normal activities that have been for the most part, unmasked, there's a lot of other respiratory bugs that are out there," Baeseman said. "Our normal regular bugs are out there and are infecting people, so you will not know whether you have a common cold such as rhinovirus, or if you have COVID. And it may not seem important because your symptoms are mild, but from a health care and population health standpoint it's critical to know which one you have so we can be aware of what's going on in our communities."

The drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Though appointments are not required, they are recommended; individuals can pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test. Those seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent. Results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.

"Without testing we don't really know what's going on in our communities," Baeseman said. "And so, in order to be best prepared with guidelines and advice about masking, particularly with schools, which is a hot topic this fall as we're all going to be getting back to school, hopefully in person. It's really important for us to know how much of this stuff is in our communities."

To find information about testing sites, visit thedacareCOVID19.org .

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Family Medicine#Fox Cities#Covid#Doineedacovid19test Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US planning to expand coronavirus testing, Fauci says

(CNN) — Coronavirus testing in the United States is down from where is has been at previous points in the pandemic. However, health officials are working to get those numbers up again. In a discussion on Tuesday hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, National Institute of Allergy...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Norton Healthcare expands COVID testing after increased demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Immediate Care Centers are experiencing spikes in people seeking tests for COVID-19. Hospital officials said all locations reported increased numbers, which led to long wait times. Some people at the Lyndon location on Herr Lane told WAVE 3 News they waited more than three hours.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department of Public Health Expands Free COVID-19 Testing to All K-12 Public Schools in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – To help ensure schools can more safely resume in-person learning, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced it is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 public schools across Illinois outside of Chicago which received its own federal funding. Schools can choose to utilize the SHIELD Illinois saliva-based test developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), which is able to detect SARS-CoV-2 and its variants in symptomatic, Continue Reading
Chicago, IL101wkqx.com

Lollapalooza Expands COVID Testing Window Even as Cases Climb

Per NBC5, “As announced earlier this year, event organizers said a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results within 24 hours before attending the festival would be required for admission. But according to the Lollapalooza website, as of Monday, event attendees had to receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending the event, not 24. However, it’s unclear when exactly the testing window expanded.
Neenah, WIWNCY

ThedaCare Continuing to Offer COVID-19 Tests in August

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – ThedaCare will continue offering COVID-19 tests in August. The drive-through testing is free and available to all community members. Though appointments are not required, they are recommended; individuals can pre-register online. The schedule is as follows:. August 2. Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh,...
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

City expands free Covid testing at airport mobile lab

The City and County of Honolulu is extending its free COVID-19 testing to all O‘ahu residents now through Saturday, August, 7. Those eligible can take advantage of the free testing at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. All clients must pre-register by clicking here. "With...
Chicago, ILNewswise

Connect Chicago Initiative Expands Community COVID-19 Testing

Newswise — With cases of COVID-19 again on the rise in portions of Illinois and across the country, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is partnering with Rush University Medical Center and Esperanza Health Centers to redouble efforts on something that remains of critical importance: COVID-19 testing. Both the...
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Health Department Expands Testing As COVID-19 Cases Rise

As COVID-19 cases rise in Tulsa County, the Tulsa Health Department is expanding opportunities for testing. The Health Department said it’s going to set up its own testing center sometime next week. On Wednesday, Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart met with the city council to provide an update...
Volusia County, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

FDOH-Volusia Ready To Expand COVID-19 Testing If Needed

Daytona Beach, FL - The Department of Health (FDOH) in Volusia County says they are closely monitoring testing numbers and are prepared to increase testing hours and days if needed. If you are symptomatic or have come into close contact with a positive case, the Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 test free of charge. If this is the case, please call 386-274-0500 and select “#” to schedule a time to come in and get tested.
Essex County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

State expands testing for Delta variant coronavirus

ELIZABETHTOWN | New York State Department of Health has expanded laboratory testing for the COVID-19 Delta variant. Genetic sequencing of positive coronavirus specimens will help direct pandemic response as cases of COVID-19 rise around New York. Five labs join the state's Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany to conduct the genetic testing....
Neenah, WIwearegreenbay.com

‘COVID-19 isn’t over’: ThedaCare adds testing sites as cases rise

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID cases across Wisconsin rise, ThedaCare is extending the hours for its testing sites. ThedaCare announced their locations and times for COVID-19 testing for the week of August 9. The schedule is as follows:. Monday, August 9. Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy