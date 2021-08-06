Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Free parking for jurors serving in El Paso County

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPgHE_0bKLNgMU00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective immediately, El Paso County will provide free parking for jurors serving in the 4th Judicial District.

Those who are serving can park at the parking structure on Sahwatch Street, directly across the street from the Courthouse. That parking will be available whether a juror is selected or not.

Before this, there was a specific juror parking lot but it closed. Now, county officials say they want to provide another affordable parking option for jurors.

The post Free parking for jurors serving in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
El Paso County, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Juror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners take aim at road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Commissioners expect to hear a report during Tuesday’s meeting about the condition of county roads. The report will come from Kevin Martin, the county’s new executive director of public works. Mastin was unable to provide details before his presentation, but a county official said that it could be The post El Paso County commissioners take aim at road conditions appeared first on KRDO.
Woodland Park, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is new leadership in the Woodland Park Police Department after months of turmoil. Interim Chief Stephen Hasler has been on the job for two weeks and sat down exclusively with 13 Investigates to talk about his vision for helping the department move forward and address community concerns about allegations The post Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Vehicle renewals in Colorado delayed for two weeks due to staff shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles informed county clerks across the state of Colorado to expect a delay in the mailing of motor vehicle renewals. There is now a two-week delay due to staff shortages. According to the Department of Revenue, anyone who has renewed their vehicle registration The post Vehicle renewals in Colorado delayed for two weeks due to staff shortages appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire destroys the Albany Event Center, a Pueblo landmark for 134 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although the Albany Building is left in tatters after a fire destroyed the building Monday afternoon, the Pueblo landmark leaves behind 134 years of history. The building was built in 1887 and became Central Christian Church. The building was known for its gothic-style architecture. Photo of Central Christian Church Over the The post Fire destroys the Albany Event Center, a Pueblo landmark for 134 years appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs FD responds to increase in respiratory-related calls caused by poor air quality

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is already seeing the respiratory impacts of the poor air quality across our region, with their crews responding to an influx of calls over the past few days. This comes after an air quality health warning was issued Sunday, August 8th for the northwestern region The post Colorado Springs FD responds to increase in respiratory-related calls caused by poor air quality appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Strong city budget in Colorado Springs could help provide more wildfire prevention resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last fall's Bear Creek Fire proved the importance of wildfire prevention and mitigation, and now voters can help provide more resources for that purpose. Firefighters said that prior wildfire mitigation -- clearing out and removing excess fuels near residential areas -- reduced the risk of damage in that fire. At The post Strong city budget in Colorado Springs could help provide more wildfire prevention resources appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: Albany Event Center building in Pueblo declared a total loss

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke began billowing out of the Albany Event Center in Pueblo Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish flames. The fire happened at 2:45 p.m. near 7th Street and Albany Ave. The Pueblo Fire Department is unsure what caused the fire, but said a construction crew was inside the building when The post UPDATE: Albany Event Center building in Pueblo declared a total loss appeared first on KRDO.
Fremont County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Attorneys raise concerns after Fremont Co. District Attorney doesn’t show to Monday court hearings

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County District Attorney overseeing the Barry Morphew case says the office will no longer show up for court on Mondays for the remainder of 2021. Multiple Defense Attorneys are calling it an unprecedented move and are concerned the elected official is not doing the job voters put her The post Attorneys raise concerns after Fremont Co. District Attorney doesn’t show to Monday court hearings appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: Pueblo City Council confirms Steve ‘Chris’ Noeller as Chief of Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 6 to 1 vote, Pueblo City Council confirmed Steve 'Chris' Noeller as Pueblo Chief of Police Monday night. Council President, Larry Atencio, was the lone 'no' vote, citing concerns over a recent investigation into Noeller's workplace conduct, and complaints Atencio has heard from constituents in his district. Noeller was The post UPDATE: Pueblo City Council confirms Steve ‘Chris’ Noeller as Chief of Police appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a crime of opportunity, and they seized upon the prospect of personal gain. Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify two thieves who broke into a car parked at Cottonwood Creek Park -- damaging a door handle as they did -- and stealing items inside, including The post On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Vaccine activist aims to bring ‘Vaccine Sunday’ to churches across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)-   A Latino community activist in Colorado Springs is working with the Governor's equity team to create 'vaccine Sunday.' -- alongside the governor's equity team.  The idea is to get the lagging vaccine rates up for Southern Colorado's Hispanic populations.  The number one problem is still fear of getting vaccinated. But community activist Julissa Soto The post Vaccine activist aims to bring ‘Vaccine Sunday’ to churches across the state appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine unit coming to southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is sending a COVID-19 clinic on wheels called Mobile Vax to Colorado Springs to help with the vaccine rollout. "It's always good to have that option, that's the great part in this country, especially for the Hispanic community," said Raul Armando, a veteran and member of the Hispanic The post Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine unit coming to southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol officer lends a helping hand to stranded couple

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A couple, Andy and Monica, were driving through Colorado and encountered some difficulties on the road. Colorado State Patrol officer, Cpl. Kris Galyean helped save the day. The couple had broken down on the side of the road in their motorhome, just outside of Buena Vista in June. The engine shut down, The post Colorado State Patrol officer lends a helping hand to stranded couple appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver man dies outside of Pueblo in single-vehicle crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound I-25 just south of Pueblo opened back up following a single-vehicle deadly crash. At 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a crash that happened on I-25 near milepost 81. The reporting caller told CSP a white pickup truck was off the road, heavily damaged, and The post Denver man dies outside of Pueblo in single-vehicle crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Water main break closes portion of 21st St. between Sheldon and Cucharras

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews closed a portion of 21st Street Monday morning following a water main break. Colorado Springs Utilities says 21st St. between Sheldon Ave. and W. Cucharras St. is expected to stay closed through all of Monday while crews work. 🚧 21st St is closed from Sheldon Ave to W Cucharras The post Water main break closes portion of 21st St. between Sheldon and Cucharras appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County top 3 Colorado counties with investigated school zone crashes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As Colorado school districts prepare for the new school year, Colorado State Patrol wants to remind drivers to pay attention and drive carefully in school zones. According to CSP, crashes occurred three times as frequently during the school year during pick-up and drop-off hours compared to all other hours. CSP collected this The post El Paso County top 3 Colorado counties with investigated school zone crashes appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT and Legends Rock Bar surprising bar scene tonight with DUI reminder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Legends Rock Bar to increase awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 6th, people will get a surprise at the bar with a photo booth that has a "mug shot" filter. The post CDOT and Legends Rock Bar surprising bar scene tonight with DUI reminder appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Friday, anyone entering a city-owned building will be required to wear a mask. In a press release, the city said all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 9. According to the city, this is The post Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. INFORMATION REQUESTEDThe Pueblo Police Department is requesting information regarding a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. If you have information regarding the suspect or the suspect The post Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
Monument, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial held for two Monument boys lost from fentanyl overdose

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 25th, Matt and Shelly Riviere received a call no parents can ever prepare for. Their two sons, Stephen and Andrew, both died from a fentanyl overdose. Today, family and friends traveled from near and far to Fox Run Regional Park in Monument. Hundreds of people showed up to celebrate The post Memorial held for two Monument boys lost from fentanyl overdose appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy