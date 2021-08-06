Free parking for jurors serving in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective immediately, El Paso County will provide free parking for jurors serving in the 4th Judicial District.

Those who are serving can park at the parking structure on Sahwatch Street, directly across the street from the Courthouse. That parking will be available whether a juror is selected or not.

Before this, there was a specific juror parking lot but it closed. Now, county officials say they want to provide another affordable parking option for jurors.

