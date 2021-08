A little-noticed event occurred in our communities during the dark period when we were in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeless disappeared. This was not because of harsh public policies or police action, but rather due to a confluence of funding and services borne out of a crises. In a way, it is a testimony to the failures of society that when the general population feels truly threatened by a minority one, a plethora of resources to isolate and eradicate problems materializes.