Katie (Razink) Hauge pitches to Molly (Monson) Verhelst as centerfielder Mackenzie (Jensen) Dokkebakken looks on and catcher Danielle Himley gets set to receive the pitch. Coaching the teams were current coach Barb Schwarz and former coach Ken Grunig. “We all had a great time and the players who took part would like to do it again next year,” said Schwarz. “These ladies are ambassadors of girls and women in sports. Their presence in athletics while in high school and beyond sets a positive example in their communities.”