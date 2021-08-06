Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has postponed non-urgent surgeries due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a report from News Channel 5 said. When asked how long operations are being postponed, Surgeon in Chief Dr. Seth Karp said “I would say until people decide that they’re willing to get vaccinated,” according to the report. Vanderbilt does not require surgery patients to be vaccinated, according to the report.