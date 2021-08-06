UAPB still feeling the impact from February winter storm

The winter storm Arkansas faced in February made a major impact on a lot of places.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is still feeling the effects and that is making the start of the new semester a bit more difficult.

“Our campus definitely sustained some casualties as it relates to some of our buildings,” said Carla Martin, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UAPB.

Much like the rest of Arkansas, the campus took a big hit during the winter storm.

The recovery process is still ongoing ahead of the new semester.

“We had some pipes burst in the buildings and some basements were submerged with 24 inches of water, some had up to 16 feet of water,” said Martin.

Martin said the university has been working since then to make repairs to ruining electrical systems and plumbing in the fine arts and business building.

“Our electrical control panels as to what makes everything run and work—those things that were submerged have to be replaced, and we're talking basements full of equipment,” said Martin.

But with shortages in parts seen nationwide during the pandemic, she said they have run into some challenges that have delayed the opening of buildings on campus until later in the semester.

“We are having to find these parts and pieces and get them ordered and there are lead times with two weeks out, some three weeks out,” said Martin.

In a meeting with staff and faculty this week, she said the administration has laid out a timeline so people can expect the doors to be unlocked and the classrooms to be filled with students soon.

As of now, contractors believe that will happen mid-semester.

“We will be back in those buildings in October. We are hoping that everything works in our favor as it relates to getting the parts and having the people ready to put them in,” Martin said.

Two buildings on the campus will remain closed until the repairs are finished.

The school is making plans to use other buildings in different areas for students if their October deadline is not met.