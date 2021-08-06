Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

🏈 PODCAST: Western Hills coach Armand Tatum talks Mustangs

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
High school football has returned to Greater Cincinnati this month.

Western Hills coach Armand Tatum along with junior quarterback Omar Beckley and senior wide receiver/linebacker Ibrahim Sidibe joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the upcoming season for the Mustangs.

WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe hosted this special live episode Aug. 5 at the Western Hills Chick-fil-A on 6495 Glenway Avenue.

The Mustangs had five consecutive wins to complete the 2020 season and are eager to begin the season Aug. 20 against visiting Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Tatum discussed the talent on both sides of the ball this season for the Mustangs and what the Western Hills program has meant to him on and off the field.

Watch this segment in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the full audio podcast below.

