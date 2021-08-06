Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro city councils returning to virtual setting

By Tom Santaniello
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago

The City of Greensboro announced Friday that all city council and commission meetings will return to a virtual format.

The city said concerns over the delta variant and rising COVID-19 numbers prompted the change.

Council meetings switched to a hybrid format on April 6. The last fully in-person meeting was on Mar. 31, 2020.

The city council's next meeting is scheduled for August 17. Meetings will take place over Zoom.

Guilford County reported about 1,350 cases in the past two weeks . The CDC says the county is seeing "high" levels of transmission . "High" is the highest spread level on their transmission map.

