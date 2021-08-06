Cancel
Soccer

Atlético to close Rafa Mir signing following Olympic Games

By Jeremy Beren
intothecalderon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Atlético Madrid have decided on a new forward whose surname starts with the letter “M” — though it’s not Álvaro Morata, nor is it former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. According to reports Friday night, Atlético are in advanced negotiations to acquire Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir in...

