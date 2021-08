NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unprovoked attack was caught on camera inside an office in the Bronx. It happened just before 8 p.m. last Tuesday on Jerome Avenue in the Fordam Heights section. An unprovoked attack was caught on camera inside an office in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows the suspect barge into the office and start throwing punches, hitting a 66-year-old man in the face. Police called it an unprovoked attack. The victim was not seriously hurt. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.