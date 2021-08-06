Cancel
Southampton, NY

Louis Trakis Of Southampton Dies July 7

By Editorial Board
sagharborexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Trakis, a sculptor, painter, printmaker and cartoonist, died early in the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Southampton. He was 94. A New York native, Mr. Trakis, or “Lou,” traveled extensively: spending two years in Italy via back to back Fulbright Grants for sculpture, and motorcycling across Europe and Central Africa. Away from New York, where he worked as an artist and taught for over 30 years as art department chairman and endowed professor at Manhattanville College, and The New School, Mr. Trakis found a second home in Southampton.

