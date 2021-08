Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. August 10, 2021: Amer Sports has tapped Franco Fogliato, the current EVP of global omnichannel at Columbia Sportswear Co., to be the president and CEO of Salomon, effective no later than March 15, 2022. Fogliato’s resignation from Columbia is effective Sept. 3. In his new role, Fogliato will help lead international expansion for the outdoor retailer. “With Franco’s leadership and deep experience in planning profitable growth for major sportswear brands, I am...