Doug Pederson To Join Chicago Bears?

letsbeardown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are back on the field today and they were joined by a surprising face. Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champ Doug Pederson was in Bears' gear on the field. He was out there clip board in hand however there's no word yet on wether...

Doug Pederson (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) So much for taking the season off huh? Just in case you haven’t heard, here’s something to toss back and forth when you’re hanging out with some friends. Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was spotted recently in the Windy City aka Chicago, Illinois.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears coach Matt Nagy took his familiar place 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage Saturday, hands on both knees and watching closely as rookie quarterback Justin Fields led the second-team offense. Standing behind Nagy was a familiar face wearing a white Bears...
