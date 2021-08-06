NYPD cops help save infant while investigating robbery

Three cops are being hailed for saving an unconscious infant whose dad flagged them down while the officers were investigating a burglary in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The officers tended to the 5-month-old boy in the city’s 84th Precinct — which is tasked with patrolling Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill and Vinegar Hill — until medics came to the scene, police said Friday. The baby then made a “full recovery,” according to the Police Department.