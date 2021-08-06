Cancel
Hall County, GA

Editorial: School COVID plans are a moving target

Gainesville Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of the frequent and often shrill voices on social media offering tons of unsolicited advice, no one has a perfect plan for the reopening of public schools in the midst of a seemingly never-ending pandemic. Because there isn’t one. Yet schools are reopening, and perfect or not, local system...

Related
Pueblo County, COKRDO

Pueblo School District 60 releases COVID-19 plan for school year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 released its Return to Learn plan with COVID-19 guidelines. Thursday morning, the district made the plan available to students and families. In the plan, D60 touches on face masks, being sick, and COVID-19 vaccines in a ten-page document. The plan begins...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Back to school COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned in Delaware

DELAWARE – Delaware students, families, and other community members looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Delaware Division of Public Health, Department of Education, and Albertson’s are teaming up to host clinics in four different locations across the state on Thursday, August 19th. All clinics will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

With Lancaster County now seeing substantial COVID-19 transmission, schools need to deal wisely with the delta threat [editorial]

Franklin & Marshall College is the only major college in Lancaster County that is requiring its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lancaster County is now considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19. Per the latest CDC guidance, people in areas reporting “substantial” or “high” transmission rates are urged to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. (The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.) As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, Lancaster County saw an 86.5% increase in cases in the previous seven days, and a 1.84% increase in positivity rates, according to CDC data. New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 saw a 100% increase in that time frame.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Archdiocese of Mobile releases partial return to school COVID plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile has released part of the protocols for returning to school next month. In a letter to parents, Archbishop Thomas Rodi says those in Grades 7-12 who ARE vaccinated will NOT be required to wear a mask. He says it is recommended for those not vaccinated to wear a mask.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Local school districts not planning to track COVID vaccinations

As public school districts throughout the Monadnock Region prepare to return to classes this fall, local education leaders say there’s one metric not factored into their reopening plans: COVID-19 vaccination status. “It is not a required vaccination by law. That could be because it’s only under emergency use [authorization] for...
Caddo, TXKXII.com

Denison ISD to revisit COVID-19 plan ahead of school year

Next January will mark 20 years since Victor Ray Greenwood went missing. The Fall Line podcast hopes to spark conversation and bring forward new leads. Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect. Updated: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT. The city of Caddo police have filed numerous charges against...
Franklin County, PAWGAL

Franklin County COVID-19 back to school plans

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Below you'll find a list of all the school districts in Franklin County along with their COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year. For districts that do not yet have a plan, we've provided a link to the district website, which you can check for updates.
San Antonio, TXDaily Beast

Texas School Boss Abandons Irresponsible COVID Plan

Any suggestion that COVID-19 can be equated with the flu should have ended more than 4 million deaths ago. But here is what the Northeast Independent School District (NEISD) in San Antonio, Texas, sent to parents four days ago:. “This school year, public schools will treat COVID-19 exposure similar to...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY superintendents discuss back-to-school plans amidst COVID surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Superintendents in Kentucky are grappling with Governor Andy Beshear’s new recommendations as districts make their plans to return to school. Monday, Beshear encouraged schools to require all unvaccinated students and adults wear masks indoors, and even consider universal masking for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The Local...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Health Response Team lays out plans for school year, COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the discussion of the delta variant is evolving, schools continue to prepare for the start of a new year. The Coastal Health District will work side-by-side with eight county school systems as they operate through the pandemic. We learned a lot about COVID in schools...
Educationyourvalley.net

Litchfield Elementary School District finalizes 2021-22 COVID readiness plan

Board members of the Litchfield Elementary School District finalized their COVID-19 readiness plan Tuesday amid conflicting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Legislature, …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland's back-to-school COVID plan remains unchanged

New COVID-19 guidelines announced by the state this week will not change the Midland Public Schools' back-to-school plans. Midland Superintendent Michael Sharrow said MPS is not offering virtual classrooms this school year. There will also be no vaccine requirements or proof of vaccinations for public schools in the guidance or MPS plans.
Craven County, NCSun Journal

Students may be required to wear masks to Craven school. Safety protocols a moving target

What COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures will be in place when Craven County students return to the classroom on August 23?. That’s a question the board of education will be faced with during a special called meeting next Monday, August 2, when they will consider and possibly take action on safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, for the 2021-22 school year.
Mequon, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

MTSD shares draft COVID plan for 2021-’22 school year

MEQUON — What many hoped would be an upcoming school year resembling prepandemic times with far fewer COVID-19 precautions is now being called into doubt. At the end of the last school year, the rate of positive COVID cases was steadily dropping while the number of those vaccinated continued to climb. The Centers for Disease Control relaxed indoor mask requirements and while area school districts did not eliminate the face covering requirement for students and staff, many looked forward to the upcoming school year with hope.

