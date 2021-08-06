Editorial: School COVID plans are a moving target

Franklin & Marshall College is the only major college in Lancaster County that is requiring its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lancaster County is now considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19. Per the latest CDC guidance, people in areas reporting “substantial” or “high” transmission rates are urged to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. (The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.) As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, Lancaster County saw an 86.5% increase in cases in the previous seven days, and a 1.84% increase in positivity rates, according to CDC data. New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 saw a 100% increase in that time frame.