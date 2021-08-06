Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Canadian border worker strike leads to delays

wphm.net
 4 days ago

A strike by some Canadian border agents is causing some serious back ups for those trying to cross the border into Canada today. Canada and Customs and Immigration Union served strike notice to the government and went on strike at 6am Friday. Leaders say strike activity will take place at all land borders, Canadian airports, commercial shipping ports, and postal facilities. The unions say a strike could have a dramatic impact on Canada’s supply chain and the governments plans to reopen the border to U.S. travelers on Monday.

www.wphm.net

