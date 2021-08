TOKYO — Gabby Thomas crouched over for a few minutes, never breaking her stare at the Olympic Stadium video board that listed her name third. The time she had just recorded in the women’s 200 meters semifinal — 22.01 seconds — was below her historic 21.61 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials and, most importantly in this moment, also outside a guaranteed bid to the final as a top-two finisher in each heat.