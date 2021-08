While Senator John Thune remains committed to denying South Dakota billions in infrastructure investments just to spite President Joe Biden and appease a stewing golf-course tyrant, Senator Mike Rounds is helping move through the Senate the infrastructure bill he helped write. Rounds joined seventeen other Republican Senators and every Democrat and independent in the chamber yesterday afternoon in voting to end debate on the bipartisan compromise infrastructure bill and move toward a final vote. Thune stuck with 26 other obstructionist Republicans who continue to put party over country.