Detroit, MI

Spotlight on the News: Chris Collins on the Detroit Jazz Fest's return to in-person entertainment

By Chuck Stokes
WXYZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 8, Spotlight on the News will interview Chris Collins, President & Artistic Director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation on this year's return to an in-person Labor Day weekend event. What changes have organizers put in place to make the world's largest free jazz festival safe for attendees and performers? We'll also remember the late Senator Carl Levin and his contribution to Spotlight.

