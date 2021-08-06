Cancel
Public Health

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; CDC Vaccination Card Replacement; Temporary Eviction Moratorium; Updated Guidance for Close Contacts; Updated Guidance for International Travelers

Alexandria, Virginia
 6 days ago
City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; CDC Vaccination Card Replacement; Temporary Eviction Moratorium; Updated Guidance for Close Contacts; Updated Guidance for International Travelers

­­For Immediate Release: August 6, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

CDC Vaccination Card Replacements

Alexandria, along with the rest of the country, has transitioned to a standard card issued by the CDC. If you would like to replace your old vaccination card with an updated card from the CDC, or if you have since lost your vaccination card, please submit your information through an online form or call the Alexandria COVID-19 Hotline at 703.746.4988. Please note that the Alexandria Health Department (AHD) will process these requests on a first-come, first-served basis and may require up to three weeks to complete a request. Additionally, AHD is only able to provide replacement CDC cards to individuals who received their vaccinations during AHD clinics. If you received your vaccine from another provider and need a record of your vaccination, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Temporary Eviction Moratorium

On August 3, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in locations where there have been surges in COVID-19 and heightened levels of community transmission. The moratorium is now in effect through October 3 and covers all renters living in communities, including Alexandria, that meet these criteria. Community transmission information can be viewed on the Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard.

Updated Guidance for Close Contacts

With increased cases in Alexandria, you are more likely to be identified as a close contact. Use the following recommendations for when you are considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19.

If Fully Vaccinated:

  • There is no need to quarantine.
  • Wear a mask when you are around other people.
  • Get tested 3-5 days after exposure.
  • Monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If Unvaccinated:

  • Quarantine for 14 days.
  • Wear a mask when you are around other people.
  • Get tested immediately and then again in 7-10 days.
  • Monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Updated Guidance for International Travelers

If you have recently travelled internationally, follow the below guidance to ensure you don't pass an infection to others unknowingly.

If Fully Vaccinated:

  • Get tested 3-5 days after you travel.
  • There is no need to quarantine.
  • Watch for symptoms of covid-19 for 14 days after returning from travel.

If Unvaccinated:

  • Get tested 3-5 days after you travel.
  • Quarantine for 7 days with a test, 10 days without a test
  • Watch for symptoms of covid-19 for 14 days after returning from travel.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard below shows the daily change in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and 7-day average, as well as the cumulative totals. The chart focuses on the past 90 days and provides context for the CDC transmission levels. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. The Alexandria COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard below includes total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose, the number partially and fully vaccinated, and progress toward Alexandria’s and the state’s vaccination goals. Vaccination charts are available at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

At least one dose: Total number of people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including those who received one dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This metric includes all people who have received only one dose and those who received at least one dose.

Fully Vaccinated: Total number or percent of people who have completed the recommended series of a given vaccine product (i.e., two doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine).

Partially Vaccinated: Total number of people who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine course but have not yet received the second dose.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/123636.

Comments / 0

