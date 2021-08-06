Thomas 'Tom' Eich

Eich, Thomas "Tom" of East Bethel passed away on August 3rd at the age of 77. A Celebration of life will be on Sunday August 8th from 2 to 6 PM at Thurston Deshaw Funeral Home in Andover. A Funeral service will be held at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN on Monday August 9th beginning at 11 AM with a visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Tom was born on December 21, 1943 to Dr Matthew Eich and Lavina Ortman and was raised in NE Minneapolis. Tom enjoyed driving race cars and raising animals on his farm. Proud of his German heritage, traveled Europe when younger, and liked to entertain people. Thomas is survived by his children, Matt (Donna), Tom Jr (Kathy), Liz and Andy; six grandchildren, Brittany, Zach (Lauren), Carter, Austin, Cody, and Jake; great grandchild Oliver; brother, Dr Matthew Eich and sisters, Mary Koblas and Amy Dettman and former wife Kathy Nepsha. He was preceeded in death by brothers John Eich of Lastrup and Joe Eich.