Fall River County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fall River by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fall River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR FALL RIVER COUNTY At 524 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles south of Cascade Falls to 7 miles east of Rumford to 5 miles east of Ardmore, moving northeast at 30 mph. Trained spotters recently reported wind gusts up to 60 mph 15 miles west of Ardmore. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cascade Falls, Angostura Reservoir, Oelrichs, Smithwick, Oral and Hay Canyon Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, SD
City
Smithwick, SD
County
Fall River County, SD
