Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming.alerts.weather.gov
