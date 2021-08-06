Cancel
Natrona County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming.

alerts.weather.gov

Natrona, WY
Natrona County, WY
Wyoming State
#Severe Weather
