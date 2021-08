With the Kyle Pitts speculation in the rearview for the Dallas Cowboys (as often reported by CBS Sports, they were never going to move up to grab him in the 2021 NFL Draft), all eyes rightfully shift to the incumbent battle at tight end between Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz -- one of the more intriguing as training camp ramps up. With Schultz coming off of a career-best season fueled by the absence of Jarwin, and Jarwin returning from a season-ending torn ACL with the goal of regaining his role as TE1, it has become a matchup to watch in Oxnard, California, and one that will only get more competitive as camp and the preseason rolls along.