Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Natrona County in central Wyoming * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 523 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Powder River, or 34 miles west of Casper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Natrona County, including the following locations Natrona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH