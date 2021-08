Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is entering into the 2021 season with a new set of expectations for himself. The Dolphins have made Baker very well compensated for his services — and now Baker will look to reward that trust and faith by continuing to level up his game and be a more dynamic threat in all phases of the position. By his own admission, run defense has been the big area of emphasis for Baker this offseason. Baker scored well by Next Gen Stats measures as a coverage linebacker and his overall production on 3rd downs was complemented by strong pass rush returns, too.