Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY THROUGH 600 PM MDT At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Folsom, or 9 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Des Moines and Folsom. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 384 and 390. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH