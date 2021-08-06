Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY THROUGH 600 PM MDT At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Folsom, or 9 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Des Moines and Folsom. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 384 and 390. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, NM
County
Union County, NM
City
Des Moines, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
City
Raton, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#17 14 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy