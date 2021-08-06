Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mills, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Milford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH