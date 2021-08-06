Suspect flees officer, causes crash on Mayfield Road: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Lee Road. At 10:45 p.m. July 29, an officer on patrol saw a car that did not display proper registration and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle, however, did not stop. The suspect accelerated and drove through three red lights. On the third red light, the suspect vehicle crashed into another car that was heading west on Mayfield Road, at Lee Road.www.cleveland.com
