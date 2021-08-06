Suspect flees officer, causes crash on Mayfield Road: Cleveland Heights police blotter

LORAIN, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a car after it fled the scene of a crash with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Adam Binder, 47, of Lorain, was seriously injured in the crash last Friday at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue, police say. Officers at the scene had to use a tourniquet on Binder’s left leg in order to control bleeding before he was taken to the Mercy Health Hospital by EMS workers.