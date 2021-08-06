Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland Heights, OH

Suspect flees officer, causes crash on Mayfield Road: Cleveland Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Lee Road. At 10:45 p.m. July 29, an officer on patrol saw a car that did not display proper registration and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle, however, did not stop. The suspect accelerated and drove through three red lights. On the third red light, the suspect vehicle crashed into another car that was heading west on Mayfield Road, at Lee Road.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
46K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Greater Cleveland#Cars#Marijuana#Ovi#Ems#Sun Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Lorain, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Hit-skip crash seriously injures motorcyclist in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a car after it fled the scene of a crash with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Adam Binder, 47, of Lorain, was seriously injured in the crash last Friday at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue, police say. Officers at the scene had to use a tourniquet on Binder’s left leg in order to control bleeding before he was taken to the Mercy Health Hospital by EMS workers.
Brunswick, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Trio ditches stolen items: Brunswick Police Blotter

Three men were seen trying to steal merchandise including hygiene products from a Dollar General store at 1:04 p.m. July 21. A store employee said the three men entered the store and filled two large plastic storage totes with the items. The employee said she had previously seen one of the men exiting a restricted back storage area. Security footage shows the three suspects removing items from shelves and placing them in the plastic totes.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Akron man found dead of gunshot wound in home’s garage

AKRON, Ohio — A 40-year-old man was killed late Monday night when he was gunned down in the garage of his home in West Akron, according to police. Traceshun L. Sibley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sibley died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Utah StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Utah bride, still in wedding dress, killed by drunken driver, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a wrong-way drunken driver just hours after she was married. Angelica Dhondup, 26, of Salt Lake City, was still wearing her wedding dress when her car was struck head-on early Saturday morning on Interstate 15, USA Today reports. Family members tell the Deseret News that Dhondup went home with a cousin, who was driving, to drop off some wedding presents and was returning to her reception when the crash occurred.

Comments / 0

Community Policy