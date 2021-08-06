Cancel
Chicago Park District Criticized for Handling of Lifeguard Misconduct Probe

By Charlie Wojciechowski
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Park District's leader has come under fire for the district's handling of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations brought forth by former female lifeguards. As first reported by WBEZ, Michael Kelly, the head of the Chicago Park District received a detailed, lengthy and disturbing complaint letter from a former lifeguard, and promised the woman he would act on the allegations of "extreme abuse." But Kelly didn't act until six weeks later, the radio station reported.

