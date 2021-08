MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 3-year-old boys are in the hospital — one in critical condition — after they were both found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle in Hibbing. According to Hibbing police, officers responded Monday afternoon to the report of two missing 3-year-old twin boys on the 4200 block of Fourth Street in the Leetonia Neighborhood. Officers and neighbors began immediately searching the area. About one and a half hours later, a community member located the boys locked inside a vehicle near a residence. They were unresponsive and in “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle, police said. An...