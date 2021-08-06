Cancel
Mccracken County, KY

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Traffic Impact Report for Week of Aug 8-14

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 4 days ago

PADUCAH, KY (Aug. 6, 2021) — KYTC District 1 anticipates ongoing construction activities at the following locations will impact traffic the week of Aug 8-14, 2021. A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has a work zone along Interstate 24 in Illinois from the Johnson-Massac County Line at the 24mm to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39mm. For westbound traffic, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge with a merge point near the 1mm in Kentucky. Work zone alert signage starts at the 7mm. Eastbound and westbound traffic lanes in Illinois are restricted at various locations with a 14 ft.-3 inch load width restriction. The target completion date is November 15, 2022.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

