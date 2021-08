Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you're looking to spruce up the kitchen and dining area or if your kitchen knives are getting a little dull, now is the perfect time to splurge on some new cookware at Williams Sonoma. The retailer is offering up huge deals that we rarely see on some of our favorite brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and more.